Lots Of Calls To Clinics Now That Covid-19 Vaccine Will Be Available To Seniors
Courtesy: MGN
PORTLAND, Ore.–Beginning January 23rd Seniors 65 and older can get the Covid-19 Vaccine. Anxious seniors and their families began bombarding their Doctor’s office with questions almost right away.
Providence shares a recorded with all callers that says patients of record will be getting a phone call or a text when they can come in for the vaccine. Northwest Primary Care is doing it differently, it is sending patients to their website for regular updates on when the vaccine might be available.