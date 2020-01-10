By Rebecca Marshall
This could be a marketing accident or maybe not. Either way, we’re talking about it on Portland’s Morning News. The new Subaru Forester has an interesting acronym, according to “Autoblog.”
At a recent car show, the Japanese auto maker unveiled the “Forester Ultimate Customized Kit Special”. Once again, that’s the “Forester Ultimate Customized Kit Special”. Get it? Were we supposed to get it? Was this on purpose? The big unveiling happened in Singapore this week and the internet has gone wild.
Bloggers are asking: “Was something lost in translation? Is this an intentional joke? Or just a really ad car accident?”
As for the car, it’s lovely….it’s a 4 cylinder engine, it’s roomy with easy controls, has a quiet engine and a nice audio system with LCD monitors.
If you give a “F ***”, read more here .