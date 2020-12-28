      Breaking News
Ohio Officer Fired In Fatal Shooting

Lori Loughlin Released From Prison

Dec 28, 2020 @ 8:41am

Dublin, Ca – “Full House” actor Lori Loughlin has been released from prison after spending two months behind bars for paying half a million dollars in bribes to get her two daughters into college. Loughlin was released Monday from the federal lockup in Dublin, California, where she had been serving her sentence for her role in the college admissions bribery scheme. Her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, is serving his five-month sentence at a prison in Lompoc near Santa Barbara, California. Loughlin and Giannulli were among the highest-profile defendants charged in the scheme, which revealed the lengths to which some wealthy parents will go to get their children into elite universities.

Popular Posts
Shooter Kills Young Woman & Takes His Own Life at Vancouver Medical Clinic
Couple, Grandchild Who Disappeared While Cutting Christmas Tree Found Safe
Congress Passes $900B COVID Relief Bill
Watch: Gov. Kate Brown Addresses Special Session & COVID-19
Sweet Home Man Found Guilty Of Manslaughter In Deadly Crash