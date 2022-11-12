KXL FM News 101 KXL Logo

Lori Chavez-Deremer Wins Election To Oregon’s 5th District

November 11, 2022 5:09PM PST
After multiple days of uncertainty, Chavez-Deremer beats out JamieMcLeod-Skinner to represent Oregon’s newly shaped 5th District. Chavez-Deremer released this statement after projections declared her victorious:

“As mayor of Happy Valley, I was proud of my bipartisan track record, and it was critical to approach every issue through a non-partisan lens,” said Chavez-Deremer. “That is exactly what I promise to do as your next Congresswoman. This is a historic victory for Oregon, but the work starts now. I vow to work for all Oregonians toward a better future for our children.”

 

