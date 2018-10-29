Lopez Abduction Update

More on the troubling Lopez Abduction. Vancouver Police were executing a search warranty on the apartment of Lopez-Lopez, the Mother who fled with her child during a supervised visit at Vancouver Mall…. Mr. Orellana-Gomes states that he was there at the appartment to give her a ride to Centralia, WA. 3 men appeared, bound him to a chair. They took his car and demanded his credit card and PIN. He was able to free himself and seek help.

The California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert Red Chevy Cobalt – WA license BLK1552.