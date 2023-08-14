Lookout Fire Transition To Type 2 Incident Management Team Amid Steep Challenges

Lane County, Ore – The Lookout Fire, which has been raging on Lookout Mountain, underwent a transition of command at 6:00 a.m. today. Nevada Team 1, a Type 3 Incident Management Team, handed over operational control to Northwest Team 6, a Type 2 Incident Management Team. This strategic shift comes as firefighters confront an environment marked by old growth trees and dense brush.

Overnight, the fire exhibited reduced activity, prompting fire managers to conduct an assessment of the affected area. Given the formidable terrain characterized by steep slopes, rolling materials, and exposure to potential hazards such as snags, the decision was made to adopt an indirect suppression strategy. This approach allows firefighters to leverage natural features like ridges and roadways, as well as employ heavy machinery, in their efforts to mitigate the fire’s impact and limit its growth under evolving conditions.

In today’s endeavors, firefighting crews have meticulously scouted and pinpointed secure zones surrounding the fire, where intervention efforts can be executed with a high likelihood of success. Constructing firelines remains a focal point, alongside the removal of small trees and brush along existing roadways encompassing the fire perimeter. Aviation assets will continue to be deployed to slow the fire’s progression. However, increased smoke may be anticipated over the next few days, aligning with predicted red flag weather conditions. These conditions, characterized by low humidity, high temperatures, and east winds, may contribute to heightened fire activity.

Presently, residents in the vicinity of Taylor and North Bank Roads are under a level one (be ready) evacuation advisory. Continuous monitoring of the Lane County Sheriff’s website at https://www.lanecountyor.gov/cms/one.aspx?pageId=19729054 is recommended for real-time updates on evacuation notices.

Weather forecasts project temperatures hovering around 90 degrees, accompanied by a red flag warning in effect from Sunday at 12:00 p.m. to Monday at 8:00 p.m. The red flag conditions, stemming from east winds and low humidity, pose additional challenges for firefighting efforts.

Responding to the escalating crisis, Oregon Governor Tina Kotek invoked the Emergency Conflagration Act for the Lookout Fire, which has been ravaging the Cascade foothills of Lane County. This declaration empowers the Oregon State Fire Marshal (OSFM) to deploy firefighters and equipment, bolstering the efforts of the Blue Incident Management Team in safeguarding lives and property. The fire’s rapid expansion has been attributed to the arid conditions and gusty winds that have plagued Lane County.