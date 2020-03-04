Longview Man Sentenced To Prison For Child Molestation
LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) – A judge has sentenced a Washington state man to six years in prison after he was convicted of molesting two young children.
The Daily News reported that 73-year-old Verl Leroy Lee was charged with child molestation in June 2019 after prosecutors say the girls told authorities that he inappropriately touched them multiple times.
Lee told deputies that he patted them on their backsides, but said nothing sexual ever occurred.
Lee was first tried in November 2019, but jurors were unable to come to a decision.
A new jury convicted him in January 2020 after a second trial. His attorney said Lee plans to appeal his trial.