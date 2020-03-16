Longview Company To Pay $450K Over Sex Harassment
LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) – Lawyers say Koelsch Senior Communities based in Longview, Washington, has agreed to pay $450,000 to a former Vancouver employee who said she was sexually harassed repeatedly and retaliated against when she complained.
The Daily News reports Koelsch runs four facilities in Longview.
Lawyers for former employee Rebecca Flores said her female direct supervisor at The Hampton at Salmon Creek requested foot rubs, touched Flores inappropriately and made sexual statements to her.