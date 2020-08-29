Longtime Portland Trail Blazers Star Cliff Robinson Dies At 53
The UConn Huskies announced the tragic passing on Twitter Saturday.
See Tweet Below:
“The UConn Basketball family mourns the loss of a legendary player and person, Clifford Robinson. Our thoughts and prayers are with Cliff’s family at this difficult time”
Robinson played 19 seasons in the NBA.
His long run with the Blazers went from 1989-1997.
The Trail Blazers said in a statement Saturday, “The Trail Blazers organization is deeply saddened about the passing of Trail Blazers great Cliff Robinson. Robinson started his career in Portland in 1989 and stayed for eight seasons before continuing his 18-year career in the NBA. His personality and energy were unmatched, and his contributions on the court were unmistakable, helping the Trail Blazers into the playoffs each of his eight seasons with the team. His streak of 461 consecutive games played with the Trail Blazers still stands as a franchise record, which is a testament to his hard work and dedication to the team. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Cliff’s family and loved ones. Uncle Cliffy will be greatly missed by the Trail Blazers and all of Rip City. “