Longtime OSU Baseball Coach Calling It A Career.

Corvallis, Ore. — Pat Casey is reportedly retiring. An official announcement is expected at 1:30 Thursday.

The news first reported by D1baseball.com:

Oregon State head coach Pat Casey, fresh off his third national championship with the Beavers, will announce his retirement Thursday, sources tell D1Baseball.

Rumors swirled earlier this summer that Casey, 59, was considering retirement, but he insisted at that time he was going nowhere. But the long-time Beavers skipper had a change of heart and is calling it a career with the Beavers.

Casey guided the Beavers to their third national title with a CWS Finals series win over Arkansas in thrilling fashion this past June. OSU finished the campaign with a 55-12-1 overall record despite not having first-round pick Nick Madrigal for much of the season.

The legendary head coach’s retirement certainly sends shockwaves throughout the Beaver State and around the college baseball community.

Casey was one of the more iconic coaches in the modern era. He took over an Oregon State program in the mid 1990s that had experienced little overall success. And while the fix wasn’t an overnight ordeal, he eventually transformed OSU from an afterthought into one of our sport’s superpowers — all while being nestled in a region with a colder climate and limited history.

He spent 24 seasons with the Beavers, guiding the program to an outstanding 900-458-6 (.662) overall record. In addition to his three national titles, he carried OSU to the College World Series on six occasions, while also capturing five Pac 12 championships. During his time, Casey also won league Coach of the Year awards five times, the most recent in 2017.

Casey’s departure leaves a void for the Beavers, who return several premier arms from last year’s national title club. In the last 30 years, Casey stands out alongside Rice’s Wayne Graham on a short list of coaches who built national powers in unlikely spots. And you could make a strong argument Casey did the most impressive job, as he’s not in the most talent-rich region of the country, unlike the Owls.

His contributions to our sport won’t be forgotten, and his legacy at OSU will live on forever.

The Pat Casey era at OSU has come to an end. As for the future of the OSU program, pitching coach Nate Yeskie was given a raise making close to $250K annually after Mississippi State courted him earlier this summer. However, Pat Bailey is the associate head coach, so it’ll be interesting to see which direction the Beavers go for interim coach.