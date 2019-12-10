      Weather Alert

Longtime Eugene City Councilor To Call It Quits In 2021

Dec 10, 2019 @ 10:51am

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) – A 94-year-old Eugene City Councilor has announced she will not seek reelection to an unprecedented seventh four-year term.

The Register-Guard reports Betty Taylor will step down when her current term expires in January 2021, allowing a new councilor to represent Ward 2 for the first time since 1996.

Taylor is already the longest-serving city councilor in Eugene’s history.

Taylor made her brief announcement at Monday’s City Council work session. She didn’t explain her decision.

