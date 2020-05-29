      Breaking News
Minneapolis Officer Who Knelt on Handcuffed George Floyd Arrested

Longshore Union Can Appeal Jury Verdict Damages

May 29, 2020 @ 12:24pm

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A federal judge has ruled that the International Longshore and Warehouse Union can immediately appeal a jury verdict that it was liable for damages and must pay millions of dollars to former Port of Portland Terminal 6 operator ICTSI Oregon Inc.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports a federal jury in November awarded $93.6 million in damages to ICTSI Oregon.

But in March, U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon lowered the amount to just over $19 million, finding the evidence at trial didn’t support the jury’s larger award.

The judge gave ICTSI Oregon the choice of accepting the lower amount or holding a new trial on the damages.

ICTSI rejected the lower amount, setting the stage for a new trial.

TAGS
Longshore Portland Union
Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro
Ground Zero With Clyde Lewis Podcast