Longshore Union Can Appeal Jury Verdict Damages
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A federal judge has ruled that the International Longshore and Warehouse Union can immediately appeal a jury verdict that it was liable for damages and must pay millions of dollars to former Port of Portland Terminal 6 operator ICTSI Oregon Inc.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports a federal jury in November awarded $93.6 million in damages to ICTSI Oregon.
But in March, U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon lowered the amount to just over $19 million, finding the evidence at trial didn’t support the jury’s larger award.
The judge gave ICTSI Oregon the choice of accepting the lower amount or holding a new trial on the damages.
ICTSI rejected the lower amount, setting the stage for a new trial.