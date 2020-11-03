Long-term Care Facilities To Have Visitors Again
Governor Kate Brown said the state will proceed carefully when in it comes to long-term care facility visitation.
As of today licensed nursing, assisted living and residential care facilities may begin allowing limited indoor visitation for residents.
Residents may have up to two visitors at a time to meet with in a designated area
The facility can have no suspected or current COVID-19 cases; Follow strict visitation requirements, and be in a community with a low or medium rate of COVID-19 exposure.
ODHS collaborated with a variety of stakeholders in developing the policy.