Long Standoff Ends in Spokane
By Grant McHill
Apr 16, 2019 @ 11:42 AM

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) – A police standoff at a downtown Spokane motel ended when the suspect emerged onto a second-floor balcony and repeatedly stabbed himself with a knife.

Police fired rubber-tipped rounds to disarm the suspect, 53-year-old Jimmy R. Engleman, at the Downtowner Motel on Monday evening.

The Spokesman-Review says Engleman was taken to a hospital.

Engleman had been wanted on a bench warrant stemming from a 2018 standoff at a residence.

Police say Monday’s standoff began about 3:15 p.m. when patrol officers and U.S. marshals learned Engleman was in a room at the Downtowner. They knocked on the door and shouted, but he refused to come out.

Officers used three percussion grenades in an effort to chase Engleman from his room.

Engleman emerged from his room, stabbing himself, around 7:30 p.m.

