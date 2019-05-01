Loggers Rescued After Accident Down Steep Embankment
By Grant McHill
May 1, 2019 @ 4:57 PM

UMPQUA, Ore. (AP) – Authorities say two loggers were rescued after an incident in which one was pinned underneath a log southwest of Eugene.

Douglas County Fire District No. 2 says crews were sent to the logging accident in the Umpqua area Wednesday morning.

The fire district says technical rescue crews found two people about 800 feet (244 meters) down a steep embankment.

The fire district says both loggers were removed from the mountain in a litter basket with rope systems.

Authorities say one of them was flown to a hospital in Springfield with multiple trauma injuries while the other had minor injuries and was taken by ambulance to a Roseburg hospital.

No further information was provided.

