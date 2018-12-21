Lockout At Lakeridge High Results In Two Arrests

Lake Oswego, Or. – A Lakeridge High School student and a former student have been arrested. Police say they drove to campus on Thursday with a gun in the car and looking for a fight. The guardian of 19 year old Sean Ivory called the school and the school called police.

The school was put in lock down as they searched for the two. They found the 17 year old, searched his car and found ammo and a gun. He was arrested and taken to the Donald E. Long home for juveniles. Ivory was found in Gresham hours later and arrested.

The district superintendent sent a letter to parents letting them know what happened. The letter said there is no reason to believe there should be any concern about school today.

Ivory faces charges including unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a firearm. He’s also accused of disorderly conduct and menacing. The 17 year old faces unlawful possession of a firearm charge and disorderly conduct.