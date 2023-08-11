Local Water Coordinated Agency Hoping To Keep Waterways Healthy This Summer
August 11, 2023 12:04PM PDT
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Regional Water Providers Consortium is using these summer months to try and remind people how important water conservation is. And perhaps how even more important it is that we all do what we can to keep our waterways safe.
KXL’s Brett Reckamp spoke at length in studio with the Program Manager of this group of government officials, Bonny Cushman. Their complete, edited interview is below under their latest press release.
More about: