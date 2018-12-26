Local Volunteers In Indonesia Helping Tsunami Victims Recover

Indonesia – Some local volunteers spent their Christmas holiday helping tsunami victims recover in Indonesia. Hundreds there are reported dead, with hundreds more hurt or missing. The volcanic eruption and tsunami also destroyed several hundred homes and boats. Mercy Corps has about 120 people on the ground, many are experts in disaster response. They say their biggest needs are clean water, shelter, and soap. They have been working in Indonesia for almost two decades, empowering people and improving communities. You can help by donating online here.

Mercy Corps Indonesia is responding to help those in hard-hit areas affected by the tsunami. According to local authorities, more than 300 people are reported dead, with hundreds more injured or missing. The tsunami also appears to have caused damage to at least several hundred homes and boats.

“Based on our experience, we anticipate the most pressing needs to be clean water, temporary shelter, soap and other essential supplies for those affected,” says Christy Delafield, spokesperson for Mercy Corps. “We have some 120 team members in Indonesia, many of whom are seasoned experts in disaster response.”

Mercy Corps have been working in Indonesia for almost twenty years. Mercy Corps is committed to helping people around the world to survive through crisis, empowering them to build better lives and transform their communities for good. Recognized as a leader in delivering rapid, lifesaving aid to hard-hit communities, we have responded to numerous disasters, including the Horn of Africa drought and hunger crisis (2017), Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico (2018) and the Nepal earthquakes (2015).

To add Mercy Corps to your “how to help” list, please use this donation link: https://www.mercycorps. org/earthquake

