Local Vape Company Reacts To Potential Flavored Juice Ban
Milwaukie, Ore.– James of Oregon Vapor manufacturer and retailer in Milwaukie says if the President goes through with a ban on E-Cigarette juice flavors companies will go out of business.That will also send consumers who want to stop smoking right back to cigarettes or they will buy the flavored juices on the black market. “Prohibit of anything has never worked and it won’t with this either.” He remarks what has to come to an end is the sale of cartridges contaminated with THC that is what’s making people sick and cause some to die.
Oregon Vapor has spent huge amounts of money to exceed manufacturing standards. The company was a small startup that began in 2013.