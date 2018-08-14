Local Teen Needs Life-Saving Transplant

Vancouver, Washington – About 22 people die everyday in the U.S. waiting for an organ transplant. That’s why friends, family, community, and local organizations are rallying behind a local teen right now to make sure it doesn’t happen to her. They could use your help.

17-year-old Jade Samples was diagnosed with Lupus a little over a year ago, and needs a life-saving transplant that could cost close to a million dollars. Alyse Collins with the Children’s Organ Transplant Association is helping organize upcoming fundraisers.

Jade’s Mom, Angie, is a single parent who works full time to support her and her two brothers.

Kristy Brown with The Children’s Organ Transplant Association explains more about what they do and how you can help.

Aimee Adlemann with Donate Life Northwest says there’s over 120,000 people current waiting for transplants in the U.S. Even though many sign up to become donors, about only 1% of people meet the qualifications.

Vancouver, Washington — With the cost of a life-saving transplant often exceeding $800,000, most transplant families are unable to shoulder that financial burden. The Children’s Organ Transplant Association (COTA) is a national 501(c)3 charity dedicated to organizing and guiding communities in raising funds for transplant-related expenses. In Vancouver, volunteers are raising funds for COTA in honor of transplant patients like local teenager, Jade Samples.

Jade is the daughter of Angie Bolster. Born in 2001, Jade was diagnosed with Lupus Nephritis. The transplant team at Oregon Health and Science University Hospital in Portland, Oregon, has recommended a life-saving kidney transplant. Vancouver volunteers are raising $75,000 for COTA to assist with transplant-related expenses.

Additional volunteers are needed for this COTA community campaign. Individuals and groups interested in more information should contact Community Coordinator Kathy Edwards at 360.852.5032 or ourjadesjourney@gmail.com. Media representatives should contact the Public Relations Coordinator Alyse Collins at 360.798.3153 or ayconthego@gmail.com for more information about the family or the COTA community fundraising effort.

COTA helps transplant families avoid financial devastation. Transplant procedure costs range from $100,000 to more than $800,000. Once the transplant is complete, families face significant transplant-related expenses, including medication; transportation to and from the transplant center; lodging; and expenses while parents are out of work and often living with the hospitalized child far from home. These out-of-pocket expenses add up to tens of thousands of dollars annually for transplant families with lifetime totals often exceeding $1,000,000. In cases where a shortfall exists, COTA helps bridge the financial gap.

Jade’s family has asked for assistance from the Children’s Organ Transplant Association. The organization’s priority is to assure that no child or young adult is denied a transplant or excluded from a transplant waiting list due to lack of funds. One hundred percent of all funds raised in honor of patients assist with transplant-related expenses for a patient’s lifetime.

Contributions may be sent to the Children’s Organ Transplant Association, 2501 West COTA Drive, Bloomington, Indiana, 47403. Checks should be made payable to COTA, with “In Honor of Jade S” written on the memo line. Secure credit card gifts are accepted online at www.COTAforJadeS.com .

Images courtesy of COTA Website.