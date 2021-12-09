Local Stations Allowed to Broadcast MLS Cup Final

Portland, ORE. – Local radio stations can now call the upcoming MLS Cup Final between the Portland Timbers and New York City FC.
This comes after a tweet from 750 The Game’s John Canzano on Tuesday, which said neither team could hold the game on local radio in English. That was because ESPN held the radio and TV rights to the game.
Wednesday afternoon the Timbers announced that decision was reversed, and local station 750 The Game will be on the call.
Before the reversal, Canzano said there was confusion between Major League Soccer and ESPN over the issue.
“They said it was coming from MLS,” Canzano said. “Gary Stevenson, head of MLS, said ‘No, we didn’t even know it was happening.'”
Canzano added that on Tuesday night, ESPN reached out to him to say no decision had been made on local broadcasts.
The MLS Cup Final begins at Noon on Saturday, December 11.