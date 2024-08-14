Local Scouts Called Heroes for Saving Burning Boat

(Portland, OR) – A group of kids from the Cascade Pacific Council of Scouting America have gotten a National Medal of Merit for jumping in and putting out a fire on a boat near the San Juan Islands. They’re part of the Cascade Pacific Council of Scouting America and were honored recently by the organization. The Sea Scouts were on the first day afloat to the San Juan Islands when they heard a distress call over the radio. The call reported that a nearby boat was burning, and that the passengers had escaped with the help of another vessel – but the unmanned boat was still blazing. As they got closer, the Scouts could see the flames and smoke, and leaped into action. While the Skipper kept the Sea Scout ship at a safe distance, the Scouts manned fire hoses, gave directions, and worked together to try to keep the fire under control until a fire boat from Seattle arrived and took over the situation. You can hear more here:

For their action, the Sea Scouts of Ship 202 will be awarded the Medal of Merit which is presented for lifesaving and other meritorious actions performed by Scouts that goes above and beyond what is normally expected of a youth or adult member of Scouting America.

While awaiting receipt of the award, Ship 202 has also been awarded one of the top five Sea Scout units in the National Flagship Fleet. One of its scouts was also named as National Boatswain’s Mate of Western Support on the National Sea Scout youth leadership team. The ship is also awaiting a Coast Guard unit commendation following this weekend’s Medal of Merit presentation.