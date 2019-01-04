Local Prison Workers At Risk During Government Shutdown

Sheridan, Oregon – With the Government Shutdown hundreds of thousands of federal workers are not being paid right now. That includes Federal Law Enforcement. Travis Ray and Nathaniel Webber are guards at the Federal Prison in Sheridan, Oregon. They haven’t been paid during the shutdown, but unlike some furloughed employees who must stay at home, these two still have to show up for work.

Both men tell News Partner KGW they don’t support the shutdown. They say the government shouldn’t be using federal employees as bargaining chips.