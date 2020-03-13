Local Police Limiting Face-To-Face Contact To Slow Coronavirus Spread

The Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office will be implementing temporary changes in protocol and the services we offer to the public due to the COVID-19 virus situation. These changes are being implemented to protect our staff, the public, and inmates who interact with YCSO corrections employees.
Effective Monday, March 16th, the main business office of the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office will remain staffed but closed to the public. This includes Dog Control licensing. Items emailed to the Sheriff’s Office or mailed through the postal service will be processed normally. In addition, items placed in our secure drop box, located in our exterior lobby, will also continue to be processed.
Concealed Handgun License processing and fingerprinting services will be suspended until further notice.
Patrol Deputies are being instructed to answer calls for service via telephone if possible but will continue to respond in person to emergency situations and those wishing personal contact.
The Yamhill County Correctional Facility will be modifying the procedure for, but not eliminating, inmate visitation. Specialty programs requiring outside entities to enter the jail (e.g., Narcotics Anonymous, Provoking Hope, etc.) will be suspended until further notice.
We will continue to work closely with public health officials and our public safety partners to monitor the situation and will adjust protocol as needed to fulfill our mission to the citizens of Yamhill County.
Additional details can be located on the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office website located here: https://www.co.yamhill.or.us/sheriff
=======================
Read more from Marion Co. Sheriff’s Office
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is actively collaborating with public health professionals and public safety partners to ensure we are prepared to maintain public safety services for Marion County. As a precaution to protect our staff and ensure we continue to fulfill our core function of keeping our community safe, our team will be adapting our services to focus on essential public safety needs.
Applying the best practices and recommendations related to reducing the spread of COVID-19, the Sheriff’s Office will be postponing community meetings, attendance at community events, volunteer programs at the jail, citizen ride-a-longs, and tours of Sheriff’s Office facilities effective immediately. Our team at the Sheriff’s Office appreciate the strong connections we have with our community members and will work to resume these activities at our earliest opportunity.
Internally, the women and men from the Sheriff’s Office have taken steps to maintain the health and well-being of our staff and the adults in our custody. We will continue with these efforts and will follow the guidance from our public health professionals to make informed decisions as we maintain services in Marion County. We encourage our community members to ensure they are getting up-to-date information about COVID-19 from Marion County Health & Human Services at: https://www.co.marion.or.us/HLT/Pages/COVID-19.aspx.
We take pride in our ability to maintain key public safety services to Marion County throughout this evolving situation.