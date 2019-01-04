Local Humane Society Honoring 107 Year Old “Hero”

Marion County, Oregon – Just because you’re 107, doesn’t mean you stop doing good things. That’s why we want to tell you about Red Olin. He’s been donating to the Willamette Humane Society for 53 years and he’ll do it again in 2019. The Statesman Journal is featuring this hero out of Marion County. Red says he first started giving to the shelter in Salem a year after it opened because of his wife, Bernadette, who helped open the shelter. But he kept giving after she died as a memorial to her. Red Olin said he has pledged his estate to the Willamette Humane society when he dies, but says, quote: “I’m only 107 — I’ve got a lot of ways to go.”

KXL’s Rebecca Marshall contributed to this story.