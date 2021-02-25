Local High School Football Player’s Suicide Is Hitting The Community Like A Ton Of Bricks During Pandemic
Lake Oswego, Ore. – The death of a local high school football player is hitting our community today like a ton of bricks. The tragedy is a sad reminder that the covid pandemic can kill a loved one, in more ways than one. A vigil was held last night for 15-year-old Ezekiel Crowder. The Lakeridge High School offensive lineman, who probably had a college career in front of him, committed suicide on Monday. John Canzano from our Sports Station 750 the Game talked with Zeke’s coach Spencer Philips this afternoon. Coach says as great of a football player he was, he was an even better person. Zeke was always laughing, loved by all, and made you smile.
His message to his team is be thankful we have each other. We’re together in this and through these hard times we have each other to lean on.
He’s also encouraging his kids to open up to each other more.
