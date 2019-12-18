Local Fishing Legend Laid To Rest At Willamette National
Bob N Toman
Portland, Ore. – A local fishing legend was laid to rest in a special way yesterday. Bob Toman known for his 50 years as a top local guide and fishing gear innovator, he was also a Sargent in the U.S. Army in the late 60’s, early 70’s. His cremated remains were presented in a fishing tackle box to honor him at the private service. KXL Listener Q was there. Q attends military funerals and photographs them for free for the families. Check out his website here.
Read more from Q about Toman’s service here.
There will be a public ceremony for Toman next year.
