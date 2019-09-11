Local First Responders Give Blood On 9/11
Portland, Ore. – Portland Fire & Rescue and the American Red Cross are joining together for the sixth consecutive year for a Sept. 11 Memorial Blood Drive to honor those lost during the 2001 terrorist attacks. The annual Portland Fire & Rescue Blood Drive will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 11 from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm at Station 1, 55 SW Ash St.
The blood drive is open to the public and members of the community are encouraged to roll up a sleeve to join Portland firefighters in donating blood in honor of the nearly 3,000 people who lost their lives on September 11th.
Portland Fire & Rescue kicked off the blood drive because the bureau wanted to offer an avenue of action for those marking this solemn day that has deep significance for first responders.
“For the past six years, Portland Fire & Rescue has hosted a September 11 blood drive because we wanted to offer an avenue of action for people to acknowledge this day of deep significance for first responders. On September 11th 2001, our nation’s resilience was tested,” says Fire Chief Sara Boone. “One way to honor the selfless acts of police, fire, and countless community members is to join together to strengthen our emergency resources. Every two seconds, someone in the United States needs blood and one donation can potentially save up to three lives. Please join us at Station 1 on September 11th to roll up your sleeve to donate if you are able.”
Fire Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty encourages those who are able to sign up to donate blood.
“Our first responders train to face worst case scenarios and their bravery on September 11, 2001 cannot be overstated,” says Hardesty. “As fire commissioner, I see our first responders here in Portland always ready and responsive. We as a community we can do our part to make sure we have plenty of lifesaving blood on hand. Please sign up to give blood on September 11th at Station 1.”
Donors of all blood types – especially O negative, A negative and B negative – are needed. The Red Cross encourages donors to schedule their appointments in advance, but walk-ins also are welcome.
“We appreciate Portland Fire & Rescue responding to the call to help patients in need year after year,” said Amie Rawson, director of Donor Recruitment for the Red Cross Pacific Northwest Blood Services Region. “The annual Sept. 11 Memorial Blood Drive offers a way for area residents to support these local heroes and help save a life by giving blood.”
What: September 11 Memorial Blood Drive
When: Wednesday, September 11, 7:30 am to 5:30 pm.
Where: Portland Fire & Rescue Station 1, 55 SW Ash Street
Sign up: www.redcrossblood.org and use the sponsor code PortlandFire or call 1-800-REDCROSS
Image courtesy of KXL’s Rosemary Reynolds