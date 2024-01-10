Local Filmmaker Wins Award in London

Dave Paull is a former newsman from KXL. He’s now involved in local theater and has a passion for making documentaries.

His latest is called Roswell Revisited, and has just won the Best Documentary of the Season from the Filmatic Filmfair in London, England. In it, Dave and cameraman Carl Winston went to New Mexico for the 75th anniversary of the Roswell incident. He talked to people there and to noted UFO expert Nick Pope.

You can hear Veronica’s interview with Dave here:

Dave has done other projects too, including a piece on Bigfoot shot in Cougar, Washington.