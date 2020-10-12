Local Bowling Alleys Hold Rallies To Show They Are Ready To Open, Ask Oregon Governor To Reclassify Centers So They Can Reopen Under Phase 1 Like Restaurants
Portland, Ore. – Rallies were held at six local bowling centers over the weekend to show support for the struggling businesses who could soon be permanently closing from covid-19. The bowling centers in Multnomah, Washington, and Clackamas counties have been closed since March because of Governor Brown’s Emergency order, and are not allowed to reopen until Phase 2. The Oregon Bowling Proprietors Association has put together a new campaign with videos and a message to state officials showing they’ve hired independent health inspectors, who have determined the centers are just as clean and healthy as restaurants that are already open. Plus bowling centers offer more space and say they want the opportunity to be able to reopen and attempt to stay in business. You can read more about that here.
Thousands of small businesses in Oregon may be suing Governor Kate Brown soon to get their money back they lost from being closed due to covid-19. Portland based lawyer John DiLorzeno filed the notice for a potential class action lawsuit on Friday September 18th, to the Governor and DAS Director. He’s representing 3 local businesses, a bowling alley, a salon spa., and an arcade / family fun center, who have already signed onto the letter as representative plaintiffs. DiLorzeno says they are not challenging the Governor on the Stay At Home order, they agree she had the right to enact the order. But in doing so, it triggers another law on the books that says people affected have to be compensated for it. DiLorenzo says when Governor Brown issued the stay at home order, she protected some like teachers and state employees, but did not help small businesses. He hopes they can talk with the Governor and get lawmakers involved on a solution and resolve this through legislation – before it becomes a class action lawsuit and goes to the courts. Governor Brown has 30 days to respond to the letter. We are watching for updates. Read more about that here.
On a cold and rainy Saturday morning over a hundred people came out to bowling alleys in Portland, Milwaukie, Forest Grove, Wilsonville, Sherwood, and Tigard with signs, balloons, and bowling pins to show their support and to ask for the centers to be allowed to open.
KXL’s Jacob Dean attended the rally in Portland at the King Pins bowling center at SE 92nd and Powell.
Jacob talks with the co-owner of King Pins Tom Burke about the latest on the efforts to reopen and the growing financial impacts of the covid-19 closure:
Jacob talks with Larry Schwab owner of Larry’s Pro Shop located at King Pins in Portland:
Jacob talks with the Bookkeeper of Kings Pins in Portland, one of 200 King Pins employees laid off since March, and one of the 1,200 local bowling center workers who are unemployed:
Jacob talks with rally attendee, a senior citizen who says she just moved into a care home and bowling is one of the only ways she gets out and stays active, and she wants them to reopen: