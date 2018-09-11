Local 9/11 Remembrance Events

Portland, Oregon – It’s been 17 years since the United States was rocked to the core. Terrorists hijacked four planes and rammed them into their high profile targets. The biggest targets were the twin towers in New York City. It’s a day we will all remember.

One of those planes landed in a field in Pennsylvania taken down by the brave passengers who would not let hijackers determine their fate. A memorial tower that honors the passengers and crew is now in place, all part of a 2,200 acre memorial. President Donald Trump is expected to attend the 17th anniversary event at the Pennsylvania site later today.

Locally Governor Kate Brown has ordered flags at half staff for the thousands of victims killed that day in the 9-11 attacks.

This morning local first responders will come together with community members at a special ceremony to honor the fallen heroes of 9-11. The ceremony starts at 11am , at the Eastbank Esplanade, near Fire Station 21.

Portland Firefighters Association, Portland Fire & Rescue, surrounding communities and family members will come together for a public ceremony Tuesday September 11, 11 a.m., at the Eastbank Esplanade, SE 5 Madison Street near Fire Station 21, honoring fallen heroes of 9/11.

“Our members believe it’s our duty and honor every yearto pay tribute to the men and women who lost their lives seventeen years ago trying to save others, “ says Alan Ferschweiler, president of the Portland Firefighters Association.

Three hundred forty-three New York firefighters died that dreadful day in 2001. “We will plan to honor those who died and thank all fire fighters and first responders who serve every day in our own communities,” said Ferschweiler.

Portland Firefighters Association along with Portland Fire & Rescue supports efforts to build to the David Campbell Memorial. The new memorial is named after Fire Chief David Campbell. Chief Campbell lost his life in the Standard Oil Building fire on June 26, 1911 while ensuring his firefighters were safe. Campbell was such an iconic figure his funeral procession was witnessed by over 150,000 citizens.

To date, thirty-six Portland firefighters have died in the line of duty. Thirty-seven more have died of service-connected diseases, like the cancers that firefighters develop at a greatly elevated rate. The David Campbell Memorial will be built on the Eastbank Esplanade, adjacent to Fire Station 21 and the Hawthorne Bridge. The new memorial will honor fallen Portland firefighters. Past and present Portland firefighters have donated over $100,000 and the foundation is now seeking public support to move forward with construction.

For more information on THE DAVID CAMPBELL MEMORIAL ASSOCIATION and images of the new site, please go to: http:// davidcampbellmemorial.org

Later today there is an event in Oregon City too.