In Brief: Lizzie Borden took an axe and … well, you know…



In 1892 Lizzie Borden took an axe and gave her mother 40 … well, you know how it goes. At least most kids do. Or did. Not sure how popular Lizzie and her — remember she was just accused — actions fly today with mass murderers galore running amok in this country and around the world.

Back at the turn of the 20th Century, Lizzie was quite the thing and captured the imagination of a shocked public. It was “the” trial of another century. Today, she’s still a folk hero of sorts. Books have been written about the death of her father and stepmom. She’s always been popular TV fodder.

Lizzie has even been the star of a couple of movies — including this one — and the subject of a slew of documentaries.

Like just about every version — and there are many theories as to the why of the crime — this one has Lizzie abused by her daddy who has a nasty disposition. He takes sexual advantage of the family’s maid Bridget Sullivan and regularly ignores, insults and beats Lizzie and her sister down. Daddy is going to make sure neither Lizzie nor her sister Emma will be in control of his money when he’s gone to meet his maker.

There’s also the theory that Lizzie and Bridget had a girl-on-girl thing going and that they were in love. The film explores that avenue.

Lizzie Borden is done by Chloe Sevigny. Bridgett Sullivan — who is also tabbed as being part of the crime — is played by Kristen Stewart. Sevigny plays Borden a little deeper than we’ve seen in other flicks and in TV movies. There are multiple dimensions to her madness, and a cold-blooded Sevigny plays her as a conniving game player whose real power comes from passive aggression.

That — and we must not forget — a sharp axe.

Stewart — who continues to run as far away from her Twilight character Bella as possible — gives an equally deep performance as the shallow, mousy Sullivan who may or may not have been bullied by Lizzie into helping do away with her dad and step-mom.

The real-life Lizzie faced a grand jury and was indicted. Lizzie was also popular with another grand jury. This one was at the Sundance Film Festival and it got nominated for the Grand Jury Prize.

Part of the reason for the film’s popularity is the gritty storytelling of director Craig William McNeill (The Boy) and the writing of Bryce Kass who did a 2014 TV flick called Outlaw Prophet: Warren Jeffs. The pair — like most historians — assume a not-so-happy Lizzie did the whacking. So the film is presented that way.

And while it isn’t exactly chop-and-slash, the film isn’t sanitized either.

That the acting picked up accolades at Sundance is not surprising. Sevigny and Stewart click and are supported with terrific performances from Kim Dickens, Fiona Shaw, Denis O’Hare and with a wonderfully nasty bit of acting by Jamey Sheridan who plays Lizzie’s dad, Andrew Borden.

Where Lizzie falls short is in the who-cares department. There isn’t a whole lot you can do with this story that hasn’t already been done. Lizzie ends up as cookie-cutter as its sanitized TV cousins.

In other words, someone has taken a whack at Lizzie Borden and it didn’t work.

Director: Craig William McNeill

Stars: Chloe Sevigny, Kristen Stewart, Kim Dickens, Fiona Shaw, Jamey Sheridan, Denis O’Hare

Rated R for mature themes, violence and nudity. Lizzie Borden’s real story is still fascinating. This movie? Not so much. Give this one a 2 1/2 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



Click here for showtimes and theaters.

5 to 4 1/2: Must see on the big screen.

4 to 3 1/2: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.

3 to 2 1/2: Wait until it comes out on DVD.

2 to 1: Don’t bother.

0:Speaks for itself.

Catch Gary Wolcott Friday afternoons at 4:50 on KXL’s Afternoon News.

Gary has been KXL’s movie critic since 2014. A lifelong fan of film, he’s been a film critic in radio, television and newspaper for 28-years. Wolcott catches a couple of hundred movies a year and he sees a great many of them so you don’t have to.

He is a member of the Broadcast Film Critics Association.

Got a movie suggestion or comment? Click here to email him.