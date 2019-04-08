LIVE: Check Out These Chicks!!

It’s pretty cool — and it’s ’round the clock cuteness — it’s OSU’s Chick-Cam!

The OSU LIVE Chick-Cam is streaming and chicks are beginning to hatch!

Broadcasting LIVE from the OSU Extension office in Astoria, watch the eggs shake, rattle and roll all week on our live feed!

Today, April 8th the baby chicks will begin to hatch and you can watch it all happen in real time!

We have three incubators and two cameras catching all of the action! The cam will be on live all week while we provide lessons on the hatching and brooding of baby chicks.

You can watch live here: