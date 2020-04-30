      Breaking News
Oregon COVID-19 Testing Site Location Map

Little League Has Been Canceled For The First Time Ever

Apr 30, 2020 @ 3:11pm

The Little League World Series has been cancelled for the first time in its history due to the coronavirus pandemic. Little League International announced Thursday that this year’s LLWS would be cancelled along with all other regional tournaments.

The annual tournament in Williamsport, PA has been played every year since it launched in 1947.  Officials say the event will be back in 2021. This year’s MLB Little League Classic between the Red Sox and Orioles has also been cancelled.

Popular Posts
Markley, Van Camp & Robbins Show Podcast
Ceiling Collapse At Portland Art Museum
Two Suspicious Deaths Near Mt. Hood
New Recommendations For Oregon Schools After Student Tests Positive In Hillsboro