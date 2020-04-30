Little League Has Been Canceled For The First Time Ever
The Little League World Series has been cancelled for the first time in its history due to the coronavirus pandemic. Little League International announced Thursday that this year’s LLWS would be cancelled along with all other regional tournaments.
The annual tournament in Williamsport, PA has been played every year since it launched in 1947. Officials say the event will be back in 2021. This year’s MLB Little League Classic between the Red Sox and Orioles has also been cancelled.