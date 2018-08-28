Little Girl Almost Kidnapped In SE PDX

Portland, Or — Concerning reminder for local parents on this first week back to school. A Portland homeless woman is behind bars charged with trying to kidnap a six-year-old girl. Lillyana was playing tag Sunday night in the courtyard of her apartment on Southeast 92nd when she noticed a stranger staring in windows. She ran inside to alert her family, but the suspect Stephanie Romero followed her, and tried dragging her out of the home. That’s when her mom stepped in and punched the suspect. Then, Romero ran from the home. Cops arrested her on the nearby Springwater Corridor Trail. Romero is being held on more than $250,000 dollars bail. She’s facing burglary, kidnapping, and theft charges.