LISTEN: Wooden Shoe Tulip Fest a Must!
We do love spring! The tulips and the daffodils are blooming, and if you just can’t get enough of them, you can check out the WOODEN SHOE TULIP FESTIVAL in Woodburn. There are 40 acres of fun! Rides for the kids, arts and craft booths, food vendors, vineyard wine, a tram to give rides for those who don’t want to walk, and helicopter rides-weather permitting.
The festival runs through May 2nd. Monday through Friday: 9am – 6pm, Saturday and Sunday: 8am – 7pm, Sunrise Entry: 5am – 7am. One thing different this year because of the pandemic: All tickets must be purchased ONLINE.