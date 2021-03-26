      Weather Alert

LISTEN: So Much To See, Hiking Safety

Mar 26, 2021 @ 8:36am

 

The point of going outside is to relax, appreciate what this earth has to offer, and to do some good for the body.
However, hiking in the Pacific Northwest can be dangerous. There is often snow, ice or mud on the trails.
There are thousands of injuries on trails every year. KXL’s Veronica Carter went hiking with her son Jordan and
his girlfriend Haley and ended up with a very bruised sternum after falling twice on ice. The lesson learned: buy good
hiking boots and watch your step.

 

Popular Posts
COVID 19 Vaccine Update
Jury Set In Trial Of Former Police Officer Derek Chauvin In George Floyd's Death
Forget Anti-Fascist, is ANTIFA Anti-Women?
Portland Gives Homeless More Special Treatment At The Cost Of Everyone Else
The 9th Circuit Court Has Decided Concealed Carry Is Illegal