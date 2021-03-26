LISTEN: So Much To See, Hiking Safety
The point of going outside is to relax, appreciate what this earth has to offer, and to do some good for the body.
However, hiking in the Pacific Northwest can be dangerous. There is often snow, ice or mud on the trails.
There are thousands of injuries on trails every year. KXL’s Veronica Carter went hiking with her son Jordan and
his girlfriend Haley and ended up with a very bruised sternum after falling twice on ice. The lesson learned: buy good
hiking boots and watch your step.