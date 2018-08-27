LISTEN: Sheriff Tom Bergin – Why Do You Support The Repeal Of Oregon’s Sanctuary State Laws?
By Carl Sundberg
|
Aug 27, 2018 @ 4:20 PM

Oregon has been considered a Sanctuary State since the 1970s leading to an influx of illegal aliens in our schools, taking the jobs of Americans, and committing violent crimes. Many of Oregon’s police have decided to support taking a stand against these Sanctuary laws, by supporting initiatives to repeal them. Lars talks with Sheriff Tom Bergin of Clatsop County Oregon is just such a police officer.

 

