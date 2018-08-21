LISTEN: Sam Nunberg – What Do You Think Of The Cohen Plea Agreement?
By Carl Sundberg
|
Aug 21, 2018 @ 5:41 PM

President Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen has accepted a plea deal offered after an investigation by special investigator Robert Mueller and his team. Lars speaks with Sam Nunberg, attorney, political advisor to Donald Trump during his 2016 presidential campaign and friend who worked with Michael Cohen about the plea, and what it could mean for the Mueller investigation, and the Trump administration.

 

