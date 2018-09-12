LISTEN: Robert Tracci – Will Charlottesville Jail Authority Board vote tomorrow to allow the jail to block notifications to ICE?

ICE officials have been greatly limited across the country in “Sanctuary States” who keep the federal agency in the dark when police arrest or detain illegal aliens. Virginia’s Albemarle Commonwealth and Charlottesville regional jail is seriously debating and will vote on 9/13 at a noon meeting, to be the first jail in the nation to adopt a policy to not contact ICE when they have a criminal illegal alien. Lars speaks with the attorney for Albermarle Commonwealth, Robert Tracci about this issue and what it means for the area and the precedent it sets for the country.

