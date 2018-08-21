LISTEN: Professor Tung Yin – Has President Trump Been Sold Out By The White House Counsel?

White House counsel Don McGahn recently had over 30 hours of conversation with special counsel Robert Mueller’s team and that may have left President Trump feeling uneasy about the meeting. According to officials, Trump has at times seemed unclear about McGahn’s role, which is not as his personal lawyer, but as a lawyer for the White House and the presidency. Lars speaks with Law Professor Tung Yin, of Lewis and Clar College about the implications of this interview, and what it could mean for the future of the Trump Presidency, as well as Mueller’s investigation.

