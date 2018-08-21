It’s been a hot, dry year in the Northwest, and that has led to a year filled to the brim with wildfires but is a stretch of high temperatures the driving force behind the wildfires, or is it something more? Lars talks with Professor Cliff Mass, climate scientist, meteorologist, professor of atmospheric sciences at the University of Washington and best-selling author of “The Weather of the Pacific Northwest” who explains what is really leading to the fires plaguing the west.

The post LISTEN: Professor Cliff Mass – What’s The Burning Force Behind The West Coast Wildfires? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.