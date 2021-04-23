      Weather Alert

LISTEN: Portland Based Author Dana Haynes Living His Best Life

Apr 23, 2021 @ 10:52am

PORTLAND, Ore. — Dana Haynes realizes he has it pretty good.  The long-time Portland based journalist, communications specialist and author gets paid to do some of the things he loves most in life like good journalism, editing and writing.

Dana is the former Portland Mayor Spokesman and current Editor of The Portland Tribune.  He spends much of his time at his home office talking and working with the Tribune writing staff and making sure the entire Portland Tribune family of print and online publications are as good as they can be.

But, when he’s done with his day job, Dana writes fast moving, character driven thriller and mystery novels.  He officially has 8 published books and has another in the hands of his publisher Blackstone Publishing. 

KXL’s Brett Reckamp and Dana recently spent a good half hour talking about Dana’s books.  Dana says he considers himself his first reader.  Meaning, he only writes books that he would like to read.  And that means lots of interesting stories and action in foreign lands.  He’s traveled all over Europe and many other places to gain knowledge, soak up the atmosphere, eat the food and literally act out scenes.

Dana says he writes everything free hand in a note pad – usually in the morning.  Then in the afternoon, he will transfer everything over to a computer.  He says getting that first draft done is the most important thing, even if there are missing parts.

Dana says he adores Portland and especially appreciates our local independent book store scene.  If you’re going to buy one of his books, he would appreciate it if you would use one of his website links to visit your neighborhood book store.

