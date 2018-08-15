LISTEN: Phil Kerpen – What Issues Are GOP Lawmakers Caving On?
By Carl Sundberg
|
Aug 15, 2018 @ 4:56 PM

Republicans in Florida and Colorado have made some major non-republican decisions recently, one voting to reimpose the Obama era net neutrality laws and the other not only failing to reject a carbon tax but actually introducing his own! Lars speaks with Phil Kerpen, the president of American Commitment about these recent issues as well as the overall trend by some GOP members to cave on key issues to get in the good graces of the left before voting time.

 

The post LISTEN: Phil Kerpen – What Issues Are GOP Lawmakers Caving On? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Don’t Risk Taxing People To The Bone To Help The Homeless Without A Better Plan LISTEN: Susan Hutchinson – How Important Is Putting Brett Kavanaugh On The Supreme Court? LISTEN: Aaron Mesh Why Are People Implanting Computer Parts Into Themselves? LISTEN: Frank Gaffney – Does America Really Need A Space Force? LISTEN: Chief Danielle Outlaw – What Are Your Thoughts On The Current Criminal Climate In Portland? LISTEN: Dr Bob Zybach – Is Forestry Mismanagement Leading To These Wildfires?
Comments