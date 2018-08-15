Republicans in Florida and Colorado have made some major non-republican decisions recently, one voting to reimpose the Obama era net neutrality laws and the other not only failing to reject a carbon tax but actually introducing his own! Lars speaks with Phil Kerpen, the president of American Commitment about these recent issues as well as the overall trend by some GOP members to cave on key issues to get in the good graces of the left before voting time.

The post LISTEN: Phil Kerpen – What Issues Are GOP Lawmakers Caving On? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.