LISTEN: OR Special Election Day May 18th, 2001 with Secretary of State Shamia Fagan

PORTLAND, Ore. — Tuesday, May 18th 2021 is Special Election Day in Oregon. There are a number of local issues and candidates up for consideration for Oregon voters.
Most of the candidates are for school boards, fire boards and water boards. Secretary of State Shamia Fagan told Brett Reckamp and Veronica Carter on Portland’s Morning News that turnout for these May special elections is usually 20% – 30%, but that as of Monday they were already at 19%. That means turnout should be pretty high.
Voters have until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday to drop their ballot into a drop box.
You can listen to Tuesday’s entire interview below.