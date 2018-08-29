LISTEN: Maria Espinoza – Should people be appointed to political office without full legal status?
By Carl Sundberg
|
Aug 29, 2018 @ 5:22 PM

With California, and other left-leaning states making laws allowing more and more freedom and rights to illegal aliens, including voting rights and now the right to claim a position in certain political offices. The California state Senate sent its governor Jerry Brown a bill that would let illegal aliens who are over the age of 18 years old, join and be a part of boards and committees. Lars talks to Maria Espinoza, the National Director of The Remembrance Project, an anti-illegal immigration American non-profit organization based in Houston, Texas about this bill and what it means for California and the rest of the country.

 

 

The post LISTEN: Maria Espinoza – Should people be appointed to political office without full legal status? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

LISTEN: Christopher Horner – How Are Special Interests Manipulating Policy Through Law Enforcement Elections? LISTEN: Liv Finne – Are Washington State Teacher Strikes Going To Help Teachers Or Just Hurt Students? LISTEN: Jim Bopp Jr – Should The Supreme Court Hear Why Judge Vance Day Was The Victim Of Religious Persecution? Criminal Illegal Alien Rape Statistics in Oregon LISTEN: John Zmirak – Should The Sexual Scandals In The Catholic Church Lead To Pope Francis’ Resignation? LISTEN: Sheriff Tom Bergin – Why Do You Support The Repeal Of Oregon’s Sanctuary State Laws?
Comments