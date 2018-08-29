LISTEN: Maria Espinoza – Should people be appointed to political office without full legal status?

With California, and other left-leaning states making laws allowing more and more freedom and rights to illegal aliens, including voting rights and now the right to claim a position in certain political offices. The California state Senate sent its governor Jerry Brown a bill that would let illegal aliens who are over the age of 18 years old, join and be a part of boards and committees. Lars talks to Maria Espinoza, the National Director of The Remembrance Project, an anti-illegal immigration American non-profit organization based in Houston, Texas about this bill and what it means for California and the rest of the country.

