LISTEN: Maria Espinoza – Is the refugee caravan the “October surprise”, and how will it impact the midterms?

There is a caravan chugging its way through Mexico of between 7 and 14 thousand illegals headed to America. There are reports or people trying to sneak back into the US, criminals and even middle eastern people with ties to ISIS but is this caravan the “October surprise” that seems to come right before every November election? Lars speaks with Maria Espinoza, the National Director of The Remembrance Project a group dedicated to the friends and family of people killed by illegal aliens or “angel” families, about what this caravan really signals for the upcoming midterm elections.

