Teachers across Washington state have begun the school year with strikes and school closures. Even the Washington Education Association (WEA) is threatening to close Seattle schools if the superintendent Denise Juneau declines to give their teachers a double-digit pay increase. All of this may lead to the districts being forced into giving the money allocated for lowering class sizes to increase teacher salaries which in some cases are already higher than the national average. Lars talks with Liv Finne, the Director of the Center for Education at Washington Policy Center about these strikes and what they could mean for your kids and even your taxes.

The post LISTEN: Liv Finne – Are Washington State Teacher Strikes Going To Help Teachers Or Just Hurt Students? appeared first on The Lars Larson Show.