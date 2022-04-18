      Weather Alert

LISTEN: Lane County Building Official Builds House for Wounded Iraq War Veteran

Apr 18, 2022 @ 12:51pm

Cresswell, OR — We first told you about Iraq War hero Jayson Southmayd back in January of 2021.  He was badly hurt several times during tours serving our country.  After several acts of God and a shady contractor, Jayson and his wife Misti found themselves nearly homeless.  Local Building Official Jason Bush decided to step in and made it his mission to build the Southmayd’s a new house – no matter what it took.  It has taken a lot.  Countless volunteer hours and thousands upon thousands in donated labor and materials.  But, the they can now see the light at the end of the tunnel and hope to soon have a grand opening of sorts.

The project still needs funds to put them over the edge.  If you have interest in donating to this cause, you can learn more about everything and use the link in their website:  SouthmaydeHomeBuild.org

Jason Bush has been faithfully sending out weekly updates on the progress of this project.  He recently spoke to KXL’s Brett Reckamp.  You can hear their conversation by using the link below.

And, if you know of anyone you would like to nominate as a KXL Everyday Hero – send us an email:  [email protected]

TAGS
builds home charity Cresswell Hero iraqi war Jason Bush Jayson Southmayd KXL Everyday Hero lane county veterans wounded vet's
Popular Posts
Warming Shelters Open As Temps Fall Near Freezing
Portland's Homicides Of 2022
Former PSU Football Player Pleads Not Guilty To Murdering Fellow Student
Hwy. 224 On Schedule For Reopening After 2020 Wildfires
CDC Extends Travel Mask Requirement To May 3 As COVID Rises
Connect With Us Listen To Us On