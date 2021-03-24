Listen: KXL’s Everyday Hero, Vancouver Attorney Linda Staples
This week’s KXL Everyday Hero sometimes ends up as the brunt of the joke. While attorneys aren’t carrying a fire hose, they are often putting out fires in the courtroom. Attorney Linda Staples focuses mostly on Family Law and was nominated by her husband of 47 years, Daryl Staples who says his wife doesn’t know the word “can’t”. She waited until her kids were out of high school to go to college and now practices law in Vancouver.
If you’d like to nominate an Everyday Hero, send us an email at [email protected]